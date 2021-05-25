Ex-Salvation Army leader pleads not guilty to child porn

RAPID CITY (AP) — A former leader of the Salvation Army in the Black Hills has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.
Investigators seized 46 electronic items during a search this month at the Salvation Army’s Black Hills Camp, officials said. The Salvation Army says it has fired Moreno and is cooperating with the investigation.
Moreno was a captain and the Black Hills Area coordinator and lived at the camp in Rapid City.
The federal indictment comes after Moreno was charged May 11 by Pennington County prosecutors with one count of possessing, creating or distributing child pornography.
He was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant at the camp on May 13 and found child pornography on an account tied to Moreno, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Moreno is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the state charge May 28. He’s being held at the Pennington County Jail without the chance to post bond on his state charge.
A federal magistrate judge also ordered that Moreno be detained until a formal detention hearing is held.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.