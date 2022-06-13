Ducks Unlimited, feds to restore SD grasslands

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Ducks Unlimited and federal officials are teaming up to restore native vegetation in eastern South Dakota.
The Argus Leader reported Tuesday that Ducks Unlimited will work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on a five-year project to improve soil health, restore grasslands and improve grazing.
The work calls for planting cover crops and grains and providing assistance for fencing and water development. Ducks Unlimited will offer financial and technical assistance to agriculture producers.
The program is part of a larger partnership between 20 conservation groups in South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana.
