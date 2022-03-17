DOT seeks public input for proposed box culvert replacement on U.S. Highway 14A

LEAD — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) will hold a public meeting open house on March 28, from 5:30–7 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed box culvert replacement project on U.S. Highway 14A located .2 miles east of Cheyenne Crossing.
The meeting will be held at Latchstring Restaurant, located at 10619 Roughlock Falls Rd.
The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff. Representatives from DOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations. For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1733. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, April 15.
For more information, contact Mark Malone, road design engineering supervisor at (605) 773-5409 or Mark.Malone@state.sd.us.
