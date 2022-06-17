DOT seeks input for Highway 14A /34 (Lazelle Street) Corridor Study

STURGIS — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the city of Sturgis, Meade County, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sturgis Community Center located at 1401 Lazelle St., in Sturgis to present transportation improvement scenarios developed for the U.S. Highway 14A / S.D. Highway 34 (Lazelle Street) Corridor Study.
The corridor being studied includes:
• U.S. Highway 14A / S.D. Highway 34 (Lazelle Street) from the west Sturgis city limits to the intersection with Fort Meade Way east of Sturgis.
The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A brief, prerecorded presentation will be running throughout the open house. The purpose of the meeting is to present the developed improvement options to the public and to gather public input on the needs and desires for the corridor. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the corridor study discussion. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting open house will be accepted until July 8.
For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at www.lazellestreetcorridor.com. The presentations and displays shown at the open house will be available online within a few days after the meeting. The website also allows submission of online comments. The study team would appreciate hearing from the area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period.
Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at (605) 773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.
For more information, contact Steve Gramm at (605) 773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.
