Deployment ceremony scheduled for SD National Guard unit

RAPID CITY — A South Dakota National Guard unit will deploy this week to the Horn of Africa.
A deployment ceremony is scheduled for seven soldiers with Detachment 5, Company C, 2-641st Aviation Regiment on Friday, June 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the Army Aviation Readiness Center, near Rapid City Regional Airport.
The public is encouraged to attend the event as the units depart for a nine-month deployment to Djibouti.
The unit will deploy in support of Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa to provide aviation support in the region. The 2/641st is fixed-wing aviation unit comprised of pilots and operations specialists which operate the C-12 King Air.
Planned speakers for the ceremony include Gov. Kristi Noem, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general.
The soldiers will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete theater-specific training prior to deployment overseas.
