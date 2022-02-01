Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith running for SD governor

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota state lawmaker Rep. Jamie Smith, who currently leads the House Democratic caucus, said Tuesday he is running for governor.
Smith's announcement comes after a months-long search by Democrats for a candidate to mount a challenge to Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. The governor also faces a Republican primary challenge from Smith's House colleague, Rep. Steve Haugaard.
Smith, who is also a Sioux Falls real estate agent, acknowledged that he faced an "uphill climb" as he enters a race in which Noem has already raised $11.8 million and carved out a nationwide profile among Republicans. But he told The Associated Press he plans to make a broad appeal to "Democrats, independents and Republicans" in his campaign and that he will portray Noem as setting her political ambitions above state interests.
"We need to stand up to Washington, D.C., politics that have been brought to our state, and we need to get back to looking at the needs of everyday South Dakotans," he said.
Smith, who has also worked as a teacher and wrestling coach, plans to focus on bolstering education resources from preschool through post-secondary degrees. He said also he will pitch improvements to mental health resources and plans to reduce incarceration rates. He pointed to his record of "building bridges" in the Legislature to "solve real problems" in the state.
But during his three terms in the House, Democrats have lost seats in the Legislature to the point Smith is leading an eight-person caucus this year. He has found occasional victories by finding allies among his GOP colleagues, but often has represented a dissenting voice as Republicans push a conservative agenda on education, transgender rights and other social issues.
Democrats have also lost registered voters in recent years. The state GOP boasts over 280,000 registered voters, while Democrats have 152,000. There are another 140,000 independent voters.
However, Smith said he believes he can win support from a segment of Republican voters frustrated by Noem. He said he has already received support among "Republicans from in our state and out of our state."
Noem won her first term in 2018 by defeating Democrat Billie Sutton by a little over 3 percentage points.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.