Delegation urges USDA to provide emergency waiver for CRP haying and grazing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) urged U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack to utilize his administrative authority to release Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for emergency haying and grazing prior to August 1. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that more than 95 percent of South Dakota is experiencing drought conditions. CRP acres often help alleviate the hay and grazing shortage for livestock producers during a drought.
“Emergency release of CRP for haying and grazing in the past has provided valuable feed in local areas in times of urgent need, many times keeping livestock operators from being forced to untimely liquidate their herds, without damaging the conservation, habitat, and wildlife benefits that CRP was designed to provide,” said Johnson, Thune, and Rounds. “We strongly urge you to consider using the administrative authority you have available, in coordination with the state technical committee, to release as many additional CRP acres as possible.”
The full text of the letter below:
The Honorable Tom Vilsack
Secretary of Agriculture
U.S. Department of Agriculture
1400 Independence Avenue, S.W.
Washington, D.C. 20250
Dear Secretary Vilsack:
We write regarding the rapidly deteriorating ground conditions in South Dakota due to the dry spring, higher than normal temperatures, and lack of rainfall. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that more than 95 percent of South Dakota is experiencing drought conditions. These dangerous drought conditions are only progressing for the worse and will quickly result in very short hay supplies and a lack of pastureland across the state.
South Dakota has already suffered grazing losses not only to drought, but also to fires before the primary fire season even began. As you are aware, it takes foundation livestock producers years to recover from forced herd liquidation and downsizing, which is a reality livestock producer are facing due to drought conditions. Timely availability of additional pasture and hay is a major concern for producers across our state whose alternative would be to liquidate part or all of their sheep and cattle herds in a market of low prices.
As of March 2021, South Dakota had nearly 1.4 million acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). This program plays a critical role in providing nesting and brood rearing habitat for pheasants and other game birds that significantly contribute to the outdoor recreation economies in our state. CRP acres in our state can also help alleviate the hay and grazing shortage for livestock producers during a drought.
Emergency release of CRP for haying and grazing in the past has provided valuable feed in local areas in times of urgent need, many times keeping livestock operators from being forced to untimely liquidate their herds, without damaging the conservation, habitat, and wildlife benefits that CRP was designed to provide.
We strongly urge you to consider using the administrative authority you have available, in coordination with the state technical committee, to release as many additional CRP acres as possible. Specifically, we request the release of CRP acres for emergency haying and grazing in South Dakota prior to the currently determined August 1 conclusion of the primary nesting season and the automatic release of acres in counties experiencing D2 drought. Although many of the livestock producers are located in the western part of our state where fewer acres of land are enrolled in CRP, making appropriate land enrolled in CRP across our entire state available for haying and grazing would be of considerable benefit.
We appreciate your previous actions to allow increased continuous CRP enrollment and the high level of service U.S. Department of Agriculture offices provide to our farmers and ranchers.
We urge you to carefully consider our request and look forward to working with you to alleviate the increasing need for hay and grazing in our state. Please do not hesitate to contact our offices with any questions.
