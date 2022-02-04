Call for applications for South Dakota Poet Laureate

PIERRE — The South Dakota State Poetry Society would like it to be known that it will soon be looking for the next Poet Laureate in South Dakota.
The term will be from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2027. The SD State Poetry Society is tasked with finding a suitable South Dakota poet to recommend to our governor for consideration for appointment as Poet Laureate for a four-year term of office.
The potential candidate needs to be a South Dakota resident with a recognized, published body of work. The successful candidate is expected to actively promote and encourage the writing of poetry in South Dakota through workshops, speaking engagements, etc. No actual monetary salary exists for this position, but funding to pursue programs may be available from various sources.
Applications will be accepted Nov.1-30. If interested, go to SDPOETRY.ORG and click on Submissions/SD Poet Laureate. Click on the link to Submittable.com. Include a cover letter stating how you would be an ambassador for poetry in South Dakota. Innovative ideas for inspiring the writing and sharing of poetry are important components of the nomination. Please attach a resume and bio. Please also attach a Word file (xxx.docx) that includes a
representative sample of published work (up to 20 pages) in one document.
