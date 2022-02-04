Call for applications for South Dakota Poet Laureate

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Windy with a few rain showers this morning changing to snow showers during the afternoon hours. High 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.