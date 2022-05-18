Bridge Rail Painting Scheduled for U.S. Highway 85 in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says bridge rail painting and repairs will occur on three bridges over Whitewood Creek on U.S. Highway 85, between Burlington Street and the Highway 385 intersection. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 23, 2022.
Work will require single lane closures and temporary pedestrian detours. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with temporary traffic control devices and flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.
The prime contractor on the $89,450 project is J.V. Bailey Co., Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
