Brendan Johnson rules out politics

SIOUX FALLS — For a decade, Brendan Johnson was seen as the future of the South Dakota Democratic Party.
Any office he wanted, the party would nominate him for: governor, U.S. representative or senator. Federal judgeship? Sure, if that was his goal.
Johnson always said thanks, but no thanks. He told the Pioneer he will never run for office, and has no desire to serve on the bench. Instead, he has found fulfillment and enjoyment as a lawyer with a busy career, a lively family and a collection of friends.
“I continue to have no interest at all in elected politics. I will leave that for others,” Johnson said.
But he has been active in another form of politics, playing a key role in the 2020 cannabis campaign, then contesting a legal challenge to recreational marijuana. The South Dakota Supreme Court agreed with a lower court ruling that Amendment A violated the state’s single subject rule on constitutional amendments, tossing it out.
Johnson disagreed with that ruling, and is optimistic a new recreational marijuana ballot measure will pass this year.
“I think it’s going to be a resounding victory,” he said.
Voters resented having Gov. Kristi Noem and other Republicans immediately try to overturn the recreational marijuana law they approved, Johnson said. When he talks with people, including those who utilize a tribal dispensary in Flandreau, he finds growing acceptance of cannabis use.
“This is not leading to a life of crime in South Dakota,” he said. “It’s not bad, and why don’t we let people make their own decisions. People felt it was a fair election, people knew what they were voting for.”
He also is seeking to have Amendment C, a ballot measure scheduled for the June primary, to be tossed out, saying it violates the single-subject rule. Amendment C would require 60% voter approval for appropriations increases of $10 million or more during the first five fiscal years of the initiative, and the same level of voter approval for an initiative that increases taxes.
Johnson drafted a lawsuit to oppose Amendment C and recruited the plaintiffs, David Owen of Sioux Falls, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Jim Holbeck of Renner, a former Republican lawmaker and retired Harrisburg School District superintendent who now works for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.
Johnson said both men are “highly respected” and while they have disagreed with him on several issues, he was glad to have them add their names to the lawsuit.
On Twitter, Johnson called on Republicans, Democrats, independents and all other registered voters to call for the ballot measure to be rejected.
“In 2022, South Dakotans from all parties will stand to protect our rights as citizens and voters,” he wrote. “Amendment C is scheduled to be on the primary ballot. The amendment is designed to diminish the power of voters by restricting their ability to initiate legislation. We believe Amendment C is unconstitutional, and today we filed a lawsuit to stop it.”
Will the Minnehaha County court rule on the proposed amendment before the primary? Johnson isn’t sure.
But he said no matter what the ruling, it likely will be appealed to the state Supreme Court if it is approved by voters in June.
“Hopefully, Amendment C gets the boot, but otherwise, we’re ready to argue it all the way to the Supreme Court,” Johnson said.
Johnson told the Pioneer he sees this as a way he can remain involved in state affairs without running for or serving in office.
“I do think the initiative process in South Dakota is the best way now to make a difference in the state,” he said.
Johnson also makes his views known with interviews with reporters and via his Twitter feed. Last week, he tweeted about proposed legislation targeting transgender athletes.
“Anti-#LGBTQIA rhetoric coming from our government today. Our LGBTQIA community is part of the fabric of our state,” Johnson wrote. “Any efforts to bully our friends and neighbors will meet fierce legal & political resistance. We stand with you, and you won’t fight alone.”
But tossing his hat in the ring? No thanks, he said.
Johnson said he doubts he will ever change his mind. The state’s turn to the right in the last decade — Democrats haven’t won a statewide election since 2008, when Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin won her third full term, and Johnson own father, Sen. Tim Johnson, won his third term — could be a factor, he admits.
He remains fascinated by politics, however, and enjoys discussing it. Why have Democrats suffered such a long losing streak, and find themselves in such dire condition?
“South Dakota has a populist streak,” Johnson said. “And I think sometimes the Republican Party has done a better job connecting with that, and sometimes the Democratic Party has done a better job. I think that we do have this populist, independent streak to us that sometimes also is skeptical about whomever is in office, or is trying to tell us what to do.”
It has less to do with party labels and more to do with connecting with people. Voters have to believe a candidate will listen to them and allow them to make their own decisions, Johnson said. At least, that’s how it used to work.
“Politics today seems performative, almost like professional wrestling,” he said. “You know, you pick your side.”
When he was young, an effective politician delivered public works projects, got post offices opened and did things for constituents. Now, it seems it’s all about taking controversial positions on national issues.
Considered campaigns
When he was younger, Johnson dreamed of serving in high office, he admits.
“I did. When I was going through college and law school … it sure seemed like something that was interesting to me, something I wanted to do, frankly.”
In part, it was because he greatly admired his father. But as he nears 50, with a family and career, he has chosen not to follow in his father’s footsteps.
Johnson admits he would have been more of a classic, back-slapping type of candidate than his father, who is much more reserved. He recalls during the 2002 campaign against John Thune, Tim Johnson walked past a table of farmers at DakotaFest in Mitchell. His staffers urged him to go shake hands and ask for their votes, but the senator passed.
“He said, ‘They don’t want to get bothered by me,’” Brendan said. “And that’s the kind of how he was. I’d probably be the guy running over there and slapping them on the back, and I’d walk away and they’d say, ‘What a phony-baloney.’ My father would feel, to his core, they don’t want to be bothered. And that’s kind of the difference.
“I think that’s why my father will always be more popular than I could ever be in South Dakota,” he said. “I think people were able to really connect with him and his natural authenticity. It’s something I know I’ve always admired about my father. But the reality is, I’m a different person, different personality for sure.”
Johnson said his parents never urged him to run.
“I don’t think Dad ever wanted me to go into politics,” he said. “That lifestyle takes a big toll, not only on the candidate, but also on the candidate’s family.”
Ideally, he said his dad would be thrilled to see him named general counsel for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have told him they are proud of his success in the courtroom. He works for the Robins Kaplan LLP law firm at its Sioux Falls office. The company employs 250 lawyers at eight offices across the nation.
Before he ran for Congress, Tim Johnson had a private law practice in Vermillion. He also served as a Clay County prosecutor and student aid lawyer — any kind of work he could land, Brendan said.
In 1976, he ran for the Legislature, starting a 38-year career in politics. While South Dakota legends like Karl Mundt, George McGovern, Bill Janklow, Tom Daschle and John Thune tasted defeat, Tim Johnson retired undefeated.
Brendan said he was popular because he was honest with people. Tim Johnson wasn’t a gifted orator or enthusiastic campaigner. But he was quietly effective, smart and decent, and voters liked that.
“You know what they tell lawyers, the hardest thing to fake is authenticity,” Brendan said.
His dad, now retired at 75 and living in Sioux Falls, never had to worry about that.
Brendan Johnson said he doubted he could ever be as effective as his father. For years, people urged him to run, but that has lessened as he has made it clear he is not interested.
Instead, they will “rally around strong Democratic candidates” at some point. It’s a matter of corralling the passion of supporters and catching the mood of the time.
Johnson said voting patterns may shift, but not for some time. He won’t be a potential candidate when they do.
“By the time this state’s politics turn, I’m going to be ready to spend more time in retirement,” he said.
He doesn’t need to seek votes to be satisfied with his life and career.
He seemed headed for a career in politics after being appointed the state’s U.S. attorney, and was the obvious political heir to Tim Johnson.
