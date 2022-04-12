Black Hills artist, Jon Crane, to be inducted into the SD Hall of Fame

SOUTH DAKOTA — On May 21, 2022, Black Hills artist, Jon Crane, will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021. The induction ceremony will be held in Chamberlain at the Arrowhead Cedar Shore Resort Bridges Conference Center. He was chosen for this honor because of his contribution to the arts in the state of South Dakota.
For the past 46 years, Crane has dedicated his life to telling the story of rural America through his nostalgic watercolors. This dedication led him to excel not only in his art, but in the use of his talent for the good of others as well. He has advocated for historic preservation projects in South Dakota such as the historic Meeker Ranch, the Gold Mountain Mine, and projects of the Mystic Preservation Alliance. Proceeds from the sale of his art have helped fund recreational projects such as the George Mickelson Trail in the Black Hills. In 1997, Crane’s depiction of the spruce that graced the lawn at our nation’s capital became an important symbol for the people of South Dakota, showcasing their natural resources and community spirit. His sensitivity to the needs of children has led him to support numerous organizations that benefit both the children and the home, including CASA, Realtors for Kids, the Rapid City Club for Boys, and the Children’s Home Society.
Crane lives along a secluded trout stream in the Black Hills with his wife Gail and his Baja rescue cat, Cosme.
