Authorities seize nearly 63 pounds of cocaine in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Authorities seized almost 63 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Sioux Falls.
Police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol say it’s likely the largest amount of cocaine seized in the city in recent history.
The Argus Leader reports the investigation into the cocaine trafficking started last year and police received a tip that drugs were being transported to Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
Troopers arrested two men from Houston, Texas during the traffic stop. They are being held on $500,000 cash-only bonds.
