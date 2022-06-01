Another F-16 rolls off Sioux Falls runway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota National Guard is investigating how another of its planes rolled off a Sioux Falls runway.
The Argus Leader reported Tuesday that the F-16C assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing ran off an airport runway that afternoon after returning from a training mission. Emergency responders released the pilot from the scene.
An F-16 from the same fighter wing overran a runway at the airport on May 11. The crew escaped injury.
The fighter wing has formed an interim safety board to investigate the incidents.
