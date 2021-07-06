Air Force plans training exercise over northern plains

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is planning a massive training exercise over the northern plains states.
Maneuvers are set for July 19-23 in the skies over the Powder River Training Complex. The training area is the largest in the continental United States. It covers nearly 35,000 square miles of air space over the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.
Officials at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota say multiple types of aircraft will be involved in the exercises and nonmilitary aircraft should avoid the area. Residents can expect loud noises.
The Federal Aviation Administration in 2015 approved quadrupling the training airspace. The expanded complex officially opened in September of that year. The first large-scale exercises were held that December.
