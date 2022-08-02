AG Vargo mostly uninvolved in ethics complaints filed against Noem

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is not actively involved in the dual investigations into Gov. Kristi Noem, who recently named him to the office, albeit temporarily.
Right now, both matters are before the Government Accountability Board (GAB), made up of two retired state Supreme Court justices and two retired state judges. It was formed in 2017 when Dennis Daugaard was governor.
Former Chief Justice David Gilbertson, named to the board by Noem in 2021, has recused himself from both cases.
Its next meeting is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Sioux Falls.
So far, almost all the discussions of these complaints have been done behind closed doors, as is frequently done in South Dakota. In May, the GAB hired an outside attorney, Mark Haigh of Sioux Falls, to look into the complaints against Noem.
The board has the authority to dismiss them or schedule a “contested case” hearing, which is essentially a trial. Will that happen before the Nov. 8 election, as Noem seeks a second term?
No one involved will say.
What is being investigated is Noem’s repeated use of state-owned airplanes to attend political events in other states, and her involvement in her daughter’s efforts to obtain a real estate appraiser license.
State Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, asked for the investigation into Noem’s use of airplanes on Feb. 24, 2021. Noem claims she was acting as an “ambassador” for South Dakota at a series of Republican and conservative gatherings.
Seven months later, Jason Ravnsborg forwarded it to the ethics panel.
In October 2021, Ravnsborg handed the licensing investigation over to the GAB. It’s been a hot topic, with Noem pressuring a longtime state employee, Sherry Bren, on why her daughter Kassidy Peters, who was at the meeting, had not received a license.
Within a matter of days, Bren was asked to resign. She threatened to file an age-discrimination lawsuit and was given a $200,000 settlement to make that go away. Peters later surrendered her license, saying she had been unfairly hounded into doing so.
Ethics board spokeswoman Katie Mallery declined to answer many questions, and said these are “confidential” matters. But the ethics board has the power to recommend criminal prosecution.
“If, based on the information, report, or complaint, the board has reasonable cause to believe that a crime has been committed, the matter shall be referred to the Division of Criminal Investigation,” according to state law. “If the Division of Criminal Investigation has cause to believe that a law has been violated, the division shall refer the matter to a state’s attorney or the attorney general for prosecution.”
The board can hold a contested case hearing, or the person accused of an ethics violation can ask that an administrative law judge hear the case.
If the hearing results in a confirmed ethics violation, the state board has these options: it can issue either a public or private reprimand; call for the person to perform community service or attend a class; or it can make a recommendation to the governor.
How does that work when the governor is the person being investigated? Mallery said she could not comment. She did say she doubted the board would ask the new attorney general to get involved, but said that is up to the board to determine.
Vargo declined to be interviewed. Tony Mangan, a spokesman for state government, issued this brief response after talking with the attorney general: “He is being briefed on the issue and the office will respond to requests made by the board,” Mangan said.
Vargo is not considered an interim or acting AG, Mangan said. His title is attorney general.
Did he discuss the ongoing investigations with the governor before accepting the position? Did he make any guarantees on how it would proceed? Were they even mentioned?
Vargo declined to answer those questions, as did Noem.
The last attorney general showed a great interest in the investigations, and continued to do so after he was removed from office.
Ravnsborg and Noem are both Republicans, but they became blood enemies in the last two years. She asked him to take a leave of absence after the Sept. 12, 2020, fatal crash that killed Joe Boever.
When the attorney general declined, Noem pressured him to resign and when he failed to do so, urged the Legislature to impeach him. Ravnsborg passed the ethics complaints to the state board, and also looked into a committee that prodded legislators to impeach him, checking to see if it violated state campaign finance laws.
Even after he was forced from office, he continued to target Noem. He testified before the ethics board, urging it to continue to probe the governor, whom he said might wind up impeached herself. An effort was made to contact Ravnsborg through Mike Deaver, a Salt Lake City public relations strategist who has served as his spokesman, but it was unsuccessful.
The South Dakota Legislature began holding impeachment hearings in February 2021, then suspended them until criminal proceedings were completed against Ravnsborg, who had been charged with three misdemeanors in connection with the fatal crash. He entered into a plea agreement, one of the charges was dropped, and he paid a fine and court costs.
Impeachment proceedings resumed during the 2022 legislative session and despite the recommendations of a special investigative committee led by Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch not to recommend impeachment, the full House of Representatives did so in April, passing two articles of impeachment.
“Today, the House of Representatives did the right thing for the people of South Dakota and for Joe Boever’s family,” Noem said in a tweet.
She had reports released to legislators and the public before the Senate vote, and a committee erected billboards targeting lawmakers who opposed removing Ravnsborg from office.
On June 21, after a one-day trial, the state Senate convicted Ravnsborg on both counts, 24-9 and 31-2, removing him office, and then voted to ban him from ever serving in public office.
Vargo was the lead prosecutor in the Senate trial. Ravnsborg became the first South Dakota official to be impeached and the first to be convicted. Vargo teamed with Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy to win the one-day trial.
A few days later, Noem tapped Vargo to serve as attorney general until Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Former and future Attorney General Marty Jackley, with no Democratic candidate and only a little-known Libertarian on the ballot, will almost surely return to the office on Saturday, Jan. 7.
“Mark Vargo returns integrity, experience and stability to the Attorney General’s Office,” Noem said in a release. “He is an outstanding prosecutor who has the respect of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. Mark will provide the leadership the office needs until the next Attorney General is elected in November and takes office in January.”
Vargo said he was ready to start from Day One. He has temporarily stepped down as Pennington County state’s attorney.
“I am honored to have been asked by Governor Noem to serve as the Attorney General,” he said. “I have worked closely with the Attorney General’s office in the past and have a high respect for the abilities of the staff. My goal is to provide office members the necessary support so they can keep doing their job and honoring the rule of law for the citizens of South Dakota.”
Vargo vowed to work with the existing team, although he quickly dispatched a pair of Ravnsborg’s closest aides: chief of staff Tim Bormann, who was with Ravnsborg when he “found” Boever’s body; and Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig, who sought the Republican nomination for attorney general and came close to getting it.
Unlike Ravnsborg, who was elected in 2018 despite a thin record as a prosecutor, Vargo has a glittering resume.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton in 1985 and his law degree at Georgetown Law in 1988. Before being elected as Pennington County’s state’s attorney, he served as a South Dakota assistant U.S. attorney and assistant state’s attorney in Dade County, Fla.
Vargo was nominated in 2010 for a U.S. Department of Justice’s Director’s Award and was named the South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year in 2015.
He now holds, albeit temporarily, the highest law enforcement post in the state.
