AG Vargo mostly uninvolved in ethics complaints filed against Noem

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is not actively involved in the dual investigations into Gov. Kristi Noem, who recently named him to the office, albeit temporarily.

Right now, both matters are before the Government Accountability Board (GAB), made up of two retired state Supreme Court justices and two retired state judges. It was formed in 2017 when Dennis Daugaard was governor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.