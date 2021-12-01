2016 Pine Ridge reservation slaying draws 15-year sentence

RAPID CITY (AP) — One of three men accused in a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 2016 has been sentenced in federal court after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Estevan Baquera, 28, was given 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to accessory to first-degree murder in the death of Vinny Brewer outside of the Boys and Girls Club in Pine Ridge.
Prosecutors said Baquera traveled to Pine Ridge with Adan Corona and Francisco Villanueva to collect a drug debt from Brewer.
Baquera said making that trip was “the worst decision of his life,” but he claimed he didn’t know of the plan to kill Brewer, KOTA-TV reported.
Judge Jeffrey Viken referred to the slaying as “brutal” as it happened in front of families and children on a Sunday afternoon outside of the Boys and Girls Club as basketball games were being played.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins said part of the reason Baquera was offered the plea deal was the government’s concern over not being able to convict him of the felony first-degree murder charge because he wasn’t the one to pull the trigger.
Corona and Villanueva were found guilty of first-degree murder, felony murder and conspiracy to commit assault following a trial in September. They will be sentenced in February.
