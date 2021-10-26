RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) held board member elections at the fall board meeting in Rapid City in September. Doug Sharp of Watertown was elected to a two-year term as Board Chair. Other officers include Scott Jones of Pierre as Vice Chair, Karl Adam of Pierre as Treasurer, and Stephanie Judson, President and CEO of the SDCF from Pierre as Secretary.
The foundation welcomed two new members to the Board of Directors. Casey Peterson and Hani Shafai, both of Rapid City were elected to serve three-year terms.
“We welcome Casey and Hani to the SDCF Board of Directors. They bring great expertise and experience in leading, but most importantly, they bring a strong commitment to South Dakota and our future,” said Judson.
The board also recognized outgoing board member Beth Benning of Spearfish. As a member of the SDCF Board of Directors, Benning served on the Grantmaking Committee, Resource Development Committee and Executive Committee. In addition, she served as Board Chair for the last two years of her tenure. “Beth’s contributions have been immeasurable,” said SDCF President & CEO Stephanie Judson. “She has served in a number of leadership capacities on the SDCF Board, which included the recent construction and dedication of our new office building in Pierre, expanding our role in Western South Dakota, leading the organization through the global pandemic crisis, and witnessing the largest financial growth in the history of the South Dakota Community Foundation.”
About the SDCF
SDCF is a public non-profit organization established in 1987. SDCF, with offices in Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen administers over 1050 funds benefiting hundreds of charitable organizations annually. The Foundation distributed nearly $18 million in grants in 2020 which made a tremendous difference in communities statewide. This would not have been possible without the generosity of our donors. If you have a specific cause you would like to support or would prefer to give for the general good of our state, please visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/giving to learn more or call 1-800-888-1842.
