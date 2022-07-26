RAPID CITY (AP) — The sister of a St. Louis man who died while hiking in the Badlands of South Dakota said Friday that he was camping as part of a trip to celebrate graduating from college and got lost trying to find his way back to his car.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that 22-year-old Maxwell Right collapsed on an unmarked trail in Badlands National Park on Wednesday. He and a friend who was traveling with him had run out of water, according to the tweet. Temperatures in the Badlands had been approaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit  during the first half of the week.

