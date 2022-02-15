Shooting incident in Hill City leads to multiple arrests

HILL CITY — Multiple people were detained in connection with an early Saturday shooting in Hill City.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at 5:30 a.m., Saturday at a residence on Allen Gulch Road in Hill City. Deputies responded and found blood and numerous spent casings.
Several people had minor injuries sustained in a physical fight but it does not appear that anyone was shot. Joel Cornelison, 33, from Hill City, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree burglary. Charges are pending for others.
“We thank the Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, and South Dakota Highway Patrol for their assistance on this call. This is another great example of collaboration between law enforcement agencies working together to keep our area safe,” says Pennington County Chief Deputy Brian Mueller.
The investigation is ongoing.
