Seattle man sentenced in drug case

DEADWOOD — The second of two Seattle, Wash., men facing felony drug charges brought against them in September 2021 was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn April 19 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Thinh Quang Lu, 29, pleaded guilty March 1 to possession of marijuana, more than one pound, but less than 10 pounds and possession of a controlled drug or substance.
Lu was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $166.5 and a $1,000 fine on the marijuana possession charge.
He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $116.50 on the possession of a controlled drug or substance charge.
Strawn ordered the execution of the sentences suspended and placed Lu on five years’ probation per count upon the following terms and conditions: that he serve 30 days in the Lawrence County Jail with credit for time served of four days, the sentences to run concurrent.
On Feb. 1, a co-defendant in the case, Delaney Lee Harris, 26, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than one pound or more of marijuana and was sentenced to two years in prison, with credit for time served of 181 days. Harris was also ordered to pay court costs of $116.50 and to reimburse Lawrence County for $1,405 in court-appointed attorney fees.
Court records say on Sept. 8, 2021, Lu was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Harris when they were pulled over by law enforcement just east of Exit 17 for speeding 85 mph in a 75-mph zone.
When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the extremely strong odor of raw marijuana was detected coming from inside the cab and Lu and Harris appeared to be very nervous.
When police asked Harris to come back to the patrol vehicle, it was determined his license had been suspended/revoked. Harris told police they were driving to Mt. Rushmore, then Reptile Gardens, then back to Seattle and police noticed Harris’s nervousness intensifying.
Police made contact with Lu in the vehicle and he informed police they were traveling to Kansas City for a couple of days to visit his friend. Police again detected the extremely strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Police asked Harris about the strong odor of marijuana, both on his person and emitting from the vehicle. He told police he smoked marijuana the day before in Seattle, when they left on their trip. Harris informed police he did not have a medical marijuana card.
In addition to discovering marijuana on Harris’s person, a search of the vehicle revealed a large duffel bag full of turkey baster bags of marijuana, approximately eight pounds without packaging. The duffel bag had an airline ticket receipt attached to it that had Lu’s name on it.
A further search of the vehicle revealed numerous items of dispensary marijuana and hash concentrate in the center console, duffel bag, passenger’s front door pocket, and in a suitcase in the back of the SUV.
The total weight of the dispensary items was approximately 14 grams of hash concentrate, approximately two ounces of marijuana, four THC drinks, and one digital scale.
Harris and Lu were arrested. Court documents say after both subjects were read their Miranda warnings, they agreed to talk and informed police that all the marijuana belonged to Harris. Harris said he purchased it from a Mexican guy in South Dakota.
Police believed that Lu was making Harris take responsibility for the items in the vehicle. Court documents say Lu has previously been convicted of two felonies: Feb. 8, 2012, and Feb. 12, 2014, both felony burglary in King County, Wash.
Information filed in the case says that Harris has previously been convicted of a felony Dec. 9, 2020 in King County, Wash., for harming a police dog or horse.
