SDHSAA announces change to ticket availability for Girls' State Class B Tournament

SPEARFISH - The South Dakota High School Activities Association sent out a press release Thursday afternoon talking about changes for fan access to the State Class B Girls' Basketball Tournament that got underway this morning in Spearfish.
The change takes place beginning with the Thursday evening session.
Dan Swartos, SDHSAA Executive Director, released the following statement:
"Based on advisement from the Department of Health and the Governor's Office, a limited ticket model will be implemented for the duration of the Girls State B Basketball Tournament, beginning with this evening's session.
School administrators will be given an allotment of tickets to distribute at their discretion. Ticket's will be good for that team's games only.
Any all-season passes that were purchased will be refunded.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."
