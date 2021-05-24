SD residents invited to free virtual Alzheimers Educational Conference Thursday

NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for South Dakota residents from 9-11:45 a.m. Thursday as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour. The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and legal experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show, will be a guest speaker and share his family’s personal Alzheimer’s story regarding the diagnosis of his mother, Suna Oz. Dr. Oz will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family, as well as share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.
Sessions during the AFA virtual conference will include:
• Preventing and Managing Dementia – Donald Jurivich, D.O., Chair of Geriatrics at the School of Medicine & Health Sciences, University of North Dakota, Eva Gilbertson Distinguished Professor of Geriatrics, and Principal Investigator and Program Director of Dakota Geriatrics, will be the keynote speaker. Dr. Jurivich will talk about preventing and delaying the onset and progression of memory disorders and describe the potential roles of diet, the gut-brain axis, physical activity, and stress responses in protecting the aging brain.
• The Top 7 Legal Strategies to Protect Loved Ones & Life Savings – Bobbi L. Thury, Esq., Co-Founder of the Sioux Falls-based Legacy Law Firm, P.C. and South Dakota’s first and only Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, will offer seven legal strategies for families to protect their loved ones and their life savings. She will discuss why planning early is important, how it is never too late to plan and mistakes to avoid when it comes to legal and asset protection planning.
• Reaching the Finishing Line: Discovering Meaningful Interactions in End-Stage Alzheimer’s – Lonna Whiting, a family caregiver for her mother Beth, who is living with young-onset Alzheimer’s disease and CEO of Lonna.co, will share her experiences as a caregiver, which she highlights in her blog posts and on social media to help raise awareness. Lonna realized in the later stages of the disease that every interaction with her mother was a learning experience. Lonna will describe how she views every interaction with her mother as a learning experience, how she makes them meaningful, and how other family caregivers can do the same.
For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who can’t participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling (866) 232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page.
