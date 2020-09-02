SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Coronavirus cases continued to climb in South Dakota on Tuesday, with the state reporting 240 news cases, but no deaths.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 198, almost doubling. The state currently ranks third in the country for new cases per capita, with 357 new cases per 100,000 people, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.
In Lawrence County there were eight new cases reported Tuesday for a total of 229.
In Meade County there were six new cases reported for a total of 305.
In Butte County there were one new case reported for a total of 47.
There is a substantial rate of community spread in all three counties.
Monument Health reported 24 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, and the number of cases in Western South Dakota is doubling every 31 days.
As schools reopened, the state has seen dramatic increases in the number of cases statewide. People in their 20s have reported the most infections of any age group.
There are currently 12 students at Black Hills State University with active infections. There are 59 students and staff members who are quarantined or are in isolation.
There are currently 78 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and half of the hospital beds in the state remain available.
Over the course of the pandemic, 13,749 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Almost 79% of them have recovered, but 2,750 people have active infections and 167 have died.
