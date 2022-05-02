RC police: Altercation over debt turns deadly

RAPID CITY (AP) — An altercation over a debt has turned deadly in Rapid City, according to police.
Officers responded to an alley about 8:30 p.m. Friday where they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medical units arrived and administered aid, but the man died at the scene.
Officers and detectives from the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office investigated throughout the night by watching surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.
A 26-year-old Rapid City man was arrested on a possible charge of possession of a firearm as a felon.
According to police, the man who was arrested was being beaten with a blunt instrument when he shot the other man.
The man who died has not been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.