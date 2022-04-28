Prescription take-back day slated for Saturday

PIERRE– South Dakotans are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during the next Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take-Back Day on Saturday.
Unused or expired medications can be conveniently and responsibly disposed of without questions in a secure medication drop box at participating locations like pharmacies and police stations.
During the fall National Take-Back Day on Oct. 23, 2021, there were 693 pounds of medication collected for destruction through participating law enforcement locations in South Dakota. This is in addition to the 871 pounds collected through the permanent take-back receptacles in retail pharmacies in October.
Take-back days are part of the Department of Social Services (DSS) and Department of Health’s (DOH) ongoing campaign to keep opioids like prescription pain killers from getting into the wrong hands.
“Drug addiction and abuse can have devastating impacts on South Dakota families,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Prescription take-back day is an easy and responsible way we can all help. It may seem like a small thing, but if we all take part, it can make a big difference.”
Across America, more than nine million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, and more than five million misused prescription stimulants, according to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
For those who cannot make it to a take back site, free DisposeRx packets are available from DSS and can be mailed directly to you. DisposeRx packets contain an FDA-approved ingredient that, when mixed with water, chemically and physically neutralizes the medication so it can be safely thrown away at home.
The packets work with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids, and powders.
To find your nearest law enforcement agency participating in the DEA National Prescription Take-Back Day, visit: https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.
To find your closest year-round take-back location or to order free DisposeRx packets, visit www.AvoidOpioidSD.com/take-action/take-back-sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.