SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Bishop Emeritus Paul Swain, who gained a reputation as a humble, prayerful leader when he was oversaw the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years, has died.

Swain died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice, according to an obituary from Miller Funeral Home. He was 79. The diocese announced his death Sunday on Facebook.

