Olympic gold medal winner Billy Mills to speak at South Dakota Mines commencement

RAPID CITY — Olympian Billy Mills is the featured speaker at the South Dakota Mines 185th commencement ceremony starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, in the Ice Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.
William “Billy” Mills, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, was born in Pine Ridge and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Orphaned at age 12, he took up running and set records in numerous track events during high school at the Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kan., a former residential boarding school for Native American children now known as Haskell Indian Nations University. He earned a track scholarship to the University of Kansas, where he excelled in cross country. He became a three-time NCAA All-American cross-country recipient and won the individual title at the Big Eight cross-country championship in 1960. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1962 to 1965.
Mills was largely unknown in the running world when he qualified for the 1964 Summer Olympics. His competition included Ron Clarke of Australia, who was the world record holder at the time. At those games, Mills became the first, and remains the only, gold medalist from the U.S. in the 10,000-meter run. His winning time of 28:24.4 was almost 50 seconds faster than he had run before and set a new Olympic record for the event.
Mills later set U.S. records for the 10,000-meter run and the three-mile run. He and fellow American Gerry Lindgren both broke the six-mile run world record in 1965, when they finished in a tie at the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) National Championships.
He has been inducted into the U.S. National Track and Field Hall of Fame, the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, National Distance Running Hall of Fame, the Kansas Hall of Fame, the South Dakota Hall of Fame, the San Diego Hall of Fame, the National High School Hall of Fame, the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, and the National Native American Hall of Fame. He is an author, public speaker, and co-founder of the nonprofit organization Running Strong for American Indian Youth.
The university will award Mills an honorary Doctor of Public Service during the ceremony. A second honorary doctorate will be awarded to Mr. Don Barnett, former mayor of Rapid City.
This year’s student senior class representative is Jacob B. West, a computer science major who came to Mines after graduating from Sturgis Brown High School. His parents are Kristen and Wade Huntington and Brad and Karine West. He has two brothers, Joshua and Adam West, and two stepsiblings, Katie and Kade Huntington. West has been involved in various clubs and activities while at South Dakota Mines. He has served on the Student Association Senate since 2018 in several committees and as vice president.
