North Dakota aims to drop all investments in Russia

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota board signaled Thursday it would divest all investments in Russia in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
North Dakota’s 12-member State Investment Board, headed by Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, discussed its future investment strategy in a more than hour-long closed session. Retirement and Investment Office Executive Director Jan Murtha said the board’s guidance would be given to the state’s investment managers before being shared with the public.
North Dakota is among many states where actions were being taken to pull state investments from Russian companies.
North Dakota officials on Monday said the state had just under $16 million in investments “with Russian entity exposure.” On Thursday, the exposure had dropped by more than a third to $10 million due to money managers unloading Russian holdings, along with the decreased value of other investments.
“We are all appalled at the humanitarian disaster that is happening for this needless war,” Scott Anderson, the state Retirement and Investment Office’s chief investment officer, told the Investment Board. He said the state was breaking ties with Russia entities as quickly as possible, but some state investments were problematic because they are commingled with other funds that have multiple investors.
State officials said of the $10 million in still in Russian investments, $7.8 million is in commingled funds. If Russian investments were pulled immediately, the state would have to divest its entire $950 million investment in the commingled funds, officials said.
