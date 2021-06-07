Woman dies after fall at US national park; body recovered

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon at a U.S. national park in Utah, officials said.
The woman’s body was recovered Sunday evening from Mystery Canyon at Zion National Park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
According to visitors, the woman was canyoneering alone and fell 50 to 80 feet (15 to 24 meters) Saturday afternoon. Crews launched a search and rescue effort that closed various areas of the park.
A helicopter was sent to rescue the woman but was unable to pull her out “due to the steep, narrow canyon walls,” the park service said in the release. Medics later reached the woman before she died a short time later.
The woman had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall, park officials said. Her name was not immediately released.
The woman was said to have been “canyoneering” — a practice or sport of following a body of water through a canyon by walking, swimming, rafting, climbing, rappelling or other similar means.
The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the death.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.