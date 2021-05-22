Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

(AP) — This is hardly child’s play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players.
It could be a real changer.
Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys — Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 — chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.
The 17-year-old forwards would have been juniors next season at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida. By signing two-year deals, they forgo their college eligibility.
On social media, Ryan Bewley posted the news along with photos in OTE gear. He included a voiceover video featuring high-flying dunks: “No one can guard me. I feel like I’m always in the zone.”
In his voiceover video on social media, Matt Bewley showed a series of drives and dunks: “Nobody in the world can stop me. ... I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. When I get on the court, it’s just tunnel vision.”
Each player is guaranteed a minimum salary of at least $100,000 a year, along with signing bonuses and shares in the company. Players will also generate revenue from use of their name, image and likeness, in addition to sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and nonfungible tokens.
