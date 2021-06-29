RAPID CITY — For the 10th straight year, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and the Heart and Vascular Institute have received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.
Monument Health is one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor this year, and one of just 57 to receive the annual award 10 times.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. It also signifies that Monument Health has reached an aggressive goal of providing these patients with levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
“As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, Monument Health has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Monument Health has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
The Center for Disease Control estimates that over 700,000 Americans suffer heart attacks each year. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.
Chest Pain MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.
