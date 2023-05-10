Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish girls’ track and field): VanDeest finished seventh in the girls’ 1,600-meter run at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, setting a new school record. VanDeest was also eighth in the 3,200 run, and was part of the third-place 4x800 relay that set a new school record.

Rachel Erk (Newell girls’ track and field): Erk competed in meets at Wall and Kadoka. Her efforts in Wall included fourth place in the 100-meter dash, sixth in the 200-meter dash, and second in the long jump. Erk placed third in the 100-meter dash, third in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time, and first in the long jump with a school record of 16 feet 10 inches.

Sam Kooima (Lead-Deadwood High School baseball): Kooima had five hits in 10 at-bats for the week including two singles, one double, and one home run to go with two RBI and three runs scored. Kooima pitched three innings in relief and struck out nine batters while not allowing a base runner. In the field, he recorded 10 putouts, and committed no errors.

Emme Johnson (Spearfish girls’ JV softball): Johnson was the winning pitcher of record against Thunder Basin on Saturday. She pitched three no hit innings striking out nine batters. She was also had a good day at the plate, recording two hits and scoring two runs.

Matatya Ward (Belle Fourche girls’ track and field): Ward placed 6th in the triple jump at Howard Wood Dakota Relays with a personal best of 35 feet 5.25 inches, which places her 2nd in the state Class A rankings for this event. Ward also ran the anchoring leg of the girls 4x100-meter relay that finished 2nd, and broke the school record at 50.75 seconds.

Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche boys’ track and field): Clarkson won the Howard Wood Dakota Relays 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:07.70. That re-broke the school record, and also made it in the Top 10 all-time for the state of South Dakota. He also took 4th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:20.48, which also re-broke the school record. Clarkson was also part of the boys’ 4x800-meter relay team that placed 11th, and ran a personal best of 8:31.29.

