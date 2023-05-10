WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that a federal debt deal with President Joe Biden is needed by next week if Washington hopes to avert a catastrophic national default as a June 1 deadline nears when money could run short for paying America’s bills.
Speaking ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Biden and other congressional leaders at the White House, McCarthy said he sees no reason why all sides can’t come to an agreement quickly over Republican ideas for cutting spending in exchange for raising the debt limit.
“I don’t think it’s that difficult,” McCarthy told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Biden and the Democrats don’t see it that way. The president is insisting that raising the debt limit is nonnegotiable, and with spending restraints addressed separately as part of the annual budget process.
All sides were meeting at the White House on Tuesday afternoon with the government at risk of being unable to meet its obligations as soon as June 1, raising the specter of economic chaos. The chasm between these opposite postures is fomenting uncertainty that is already roiling financial markets and threatens to turn into a tidal wave that swamps the country’s economy.
From the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said the issue could be “easily resolved.”
Biden’s Oval Office meeting with McCarthy, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was set to begin after U.S. financial markets closed for the day.
