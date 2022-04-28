Man who drove drunk in fatal crash given 6 years in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has been ordered to serve six years in prison for a 2021 New Year’s Day crash that killed a South Dakota woman.
Kenyon Eagle, 20, pleaded guilty in January to criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular injury and reckless endangerment.
South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland suspended all but six years of a 15-year prison sentence Tuesday. She also ordered Eagle to spend three years on probation.
Eagle was accused of driving drunk and going the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the Bismarck Expressway. His pickup truck collided head-on about 2:15 a.m. with a car driven by Tiffany Shaving, of Cherry Creek, South Dakota, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Shaving died at the scene . Her two passengers -- Ryan Whitebull, 28, and Carlin Mellette, 25, both of Bismarck -- were seriously injured and required hospitalization and surgery. Eagle also was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Eagle’s blood alcohol content was 0.21% at the time of the crash, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said in court. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.