SimpliFed to offer free virtual appointments and classes for families in response to the baby

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.