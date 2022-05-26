10 things to know about mental health

1.) What is mental health?
Mental health is the area of study relating to the mind and emotions. Everyone has mental health, just as they have physical health, and it’s when those two areas come together that we have overall health.
2.) Why is mental health important?
Our mental health and our physical health are interconnected, so some physical issues impact the mind, and some mental issues impact the body. To be truly healthy, we need to take care of both aspects.
3.) If I know somebody who is struggling, what should I do?
The adage, “See something, say something,” rings true. If you know someone is struggling or dealing with emotional situations or thoughts of suicide, it is crucial that they get help.
4.) Who can I, or someone I love. reach out to for help?
Some examples are police officers and firemen, teachers, school nurses or nurses in clinics, parents or any trusted adult. If you are with someone in need of help and you are not sure what to do, you can always go to an urgent care, police station or emergency room where there are trained people who want to help.
5.) When should I or somebody I love seek professional help?
Immediately. If someone tells you that they are thinking of hurting or killing themselves or someone else, call for help immediately. Other options would be to go to the Emergency Department right away.
6.) What are the warning signs of adults struggling with mental health?
In adults, we see difficulty concentrating, an increased need to sleep or not sleeping as much, increased appetite and not enjoying things that were once enjoyable. Often hobbies will get abandoned, alcohol and drug use may increase and people may lose the desire to go out or see friends.
7.) What are the warning signs of adolescents struggling with mental health?
Teens and kids tend to be angrier and begin exhibiting behavior problems. Generally, there are more outbursts with teens. Grades dropping and not performing well in other tasks are common symptoms
8.) What role can medication play in helping patients with mental health struggles?
Medication, like any other type of treatment or therapy, can have a significant positive impact. But there is no magic pill that will fix all mental health problems. Medications will manage the symptoms, but personal reflection and therapy may be needed to deal with the long-term effects of depression. Medications can be a great way to treat the chemical imbalances and manage symptoms, but they are not immediate and can take weeks to fully have an effect.
9.) What can the general public do to help stop the stigma around mental health?
Listen to each other. Be open minded and don’t shy away from loved ones in need of help. Keep in mind that mental illness is really no different than physical illness. If we can look at it that way, the stigma will shift. We don’t tell someone with a broken arm that they should just decide that it isn’t broken, yet people with depression are told, “just decide to be happy,” all the time. We would never tell someone who wears glasses that they are choosing to need them, but many people don’t take antidepressants because they’re encouraged not to. We can overcome the stigma if we as a society work together, communicate openly and accept each other for who and what we are without malice or judgment
10.) What can we do on a daily basis to promote positive mental health?
Turn off the TV news and pick up your hobby again. This has been tough during the pandemic, but it can be done, and it will absolutely make you feel better. Make sure that you are getting enough sleep, enough exercise and enough water. Spend 15 minutes each day outside, without sunglasses, in the daylight. Do positive things like practicing daily affirmations, doing yoga and enjoying family outings. These sound like simple steps. but they can have positive effects. Of course, if you’re struggling with your mental health, the best thing you can do is to reach out for help — you can always start by texting 741741 or calling 1-800-950-6264 for free confidential support.
James Hellekson, M.D., is a psychiatrist at Monument Health Behavioral Health Center. A South Dakota native, he grew up in Faith, S.D., and went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in Psychology/Sociology from Black Hills State University. He then earned his medical degree and completed his psychiatry residency, both at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine. Dr. Hellekson specializes in adult psychiatry, primarily treating patients 18 and older.
