10 things to know about hospice care

1.) Can only patients with cancer receive hospice care?
Hospice patients have many diagnoses such as congestive heart failure, dementia and neuromuscular diseases. Only about half of the patients in hospice have cancer.
2.) Is Hospice a place?
Hospice is not a place. Hospice is a philosophy that allows most people to stay in their familiar surrounding at the end of life.
3.) Does Hospice move into your home to be the caregiver?
Hospice staff is available for assistance or visits 24 hours a day and will help families make arrangements for caregivers as needed.
4.) Do Hospice patients only have six or less months to live?
Patients receive hospice benefits based on the following criteria: health is declining and death could occur within six months or less.
5.) Can patients have hospice if they live in an extended-care facility?
Hospice complements the care in the extended-care facility. Professional expertise in end-of-life care is provided to patients, family and facility staff.
6.) Are Hospice patients taken off all of their medications?
Patients are not taken off all of their medications. The benefit of each medication is carefully evaluated, and with help of the physician the hospice team will manage the pain and symptoms with the appropriate medications and treatments.
7.) Is Hospice just for people close to death, within days or hours?
Patients and families who choose hospice sooner are better prepared and know what to expect at the end of life.
8.) Can Hospice patients call 911 or receive emergency services?
Hospice staff educates patients and their families about their choices for emergency care. Monument Health Home+ Hospice care can lower re-hospitalizations.
9.) Do people die sooner with hospice services?
Many patients live longer than expected because they have the support of Hospice services. Hospice care doesn’t hasten death.
10.) Is Hospice for people who have given up hope?
Hospice is not about giving up hope. It’s about changing what you hope for. The hospice team is able to help the patient and family focus on what truly matters to them.
Crystal Philpott is a nurse manager for Monument Health Home Health and Hospice. She leads the Spearfish Hospice team. With over 15 years of experience in health care, she has worked for Monument Health Home Health and Hospice for nine years in various roles.
