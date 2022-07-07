10 things to know about allergies

1.) What are allergies?
Allergies are a condition in which a person’s body sends a misguided and over-reactive response to something a person has either eaten, touched or inhaled. The immune response reacts to this “invader,” which leads to symptoms that affect a person’s day-to-day activity and, in some cases, quality of life.
2.) What are the most common allergies?
Common allergies are foods, molds, dust mites, animal dander as well as grass, tree and weed pollens.
3.) What is allergic rhinitis?
Allergic rhinitis is the body’s reaction to inhaled airborne allergens that affect the eyes, ears, nose and throat. Allergens include molds, pollens, dust mites and animal dander.
4.) How common is allergic rhinitis?
Allergies are a common health problem in the United States. They affect as many as one in four people. More than 50 million people have allergic rhinitis in the United States.
5.) How much does allergic rhinitis cost Americans each year?
If you add the cost of doctor’s visits and yearly sales of antihistamines, decongestants and nasal corticosteroids are estimated between $3 billion and $5 billion.
6.) What are common symptoms of ear, nose and throat allergies?
People often think of allergies as sneezing, runny nose, nasal stuffiness and itchy, watery eyes. However there are many other symptoms associated with allergies and can also lead to chronic sinus issues.
The more a person is exposed to an allergen the more likely they will become susceptible to developing an allergy. Symptoms of allergies include: repeated sneezing, nasal itching, nasal congestion, runny nose, dark circles under eyes, watery/itchy eyes, crease across bridge of nose, frequent throat clearing, mouth breathing, diminished or loss of smell and/or taste, recurrent nose bleeds, recurrent ear infections, recurrent sinus infections, fluctuating hearing loss, cold-like symptoms for longer than 10 days, chronic fatigue, hoarse voice, dizziness and stomach issues.
7.) How is the diagnosis of allergies made?
The diagnosis of allergies is made through history and physical exam, which are confirmed by testing that identify specific allergens. Testing to confirm allergies are blood testing and/or skin prick testing.
8.) How are allergies treated?
The simplest way to treat allergies is by avoiding exposure to allergens. Medications such as antihistamines, nasal steroids and leukotriene antagonists are available for treating allergies. If these measures don’t control a person’s allergy symptoms adequately, another treatment option is allergy immunotherapy, otherwise known as allergy shots.
9.) How can you treat symptoms of allergies without taking medications?
Sinus rinses, Neti pot or nasal lavage are helpful to wash allergens out of the nose. Data does not confirm that consuming local honey reduces allergy symptoms — however, this is an easy and un-harmful practice. Keep in mind that “natural remedies” are not approved or regulated by the FDA and it is always wise to discuss natural treatments with your provider.
10.) Nasal irritants are not the same as nasal allergies?
Nasal irritants such as smoke, fragrances, perfumes, chemicals, dust and smog irritate the skin of the nose causing a runny nose but do not produce an allergic response by the body.
Loren Jones, M.D, is an otolaryngologist at Monument Health in Spearfish. He has been practicing for 15 years. He specializes in ear, nose and throat issues. His partner is Jeanette Carlson, C.N.P, who has been practicing for six years and has been focusing on nasal allergies for two years.
