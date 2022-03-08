GF&P sets March aside for youth nest predator bounty program participants

PIERRE — Youth may start trapping this month for the state’s nest predator bounty program.
This is the first year that youth trappers, under the age of 18, will have an entire month to themselves to participate in the state’s nest predator bounty program. Last year the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks designated the month of March specifically for youth trappers, in order to encourage the sport and give them more opportunities.
The nest predator bounty program will officially open up to all trappers across the state in April.
In their first week of youth trapping, Jacquie Ermer of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks said there have not been any submission yet. Participants in the nest predator bounty program are reimbursed $10 for each raccoon, red fox, skunk, badger or possum tail they submit, up to a maximum statewide payout of $500,000, with a $590 limit per household.
GF&P staff are available to help customers at designated times listed on the department’s website, specifically on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m.
Ermer reported that since the nest predator bounty program started in 2019 there have been more than 5,500 participants, and 20% of those have been under age 18. In 2021, she said 29% of participants were under 18, which was a 16% increase over 2020.
In addition to designating March for the youth, Ermer said the Game, Fish, and Parks Outdoor Campus education staff have been hosting more trapping classes, and they’re offering weekly giveaways. The giveaway offers youth under age 18 the chance to enter a drawing to win three live traps, a knife, and educational booklets.
“They’ve really been engaging youth and other ages as well in trapping education,” Ermer said of the Outdoor Campus.
Last year Keith Fisk, programs administrator for the game, fish and parks said the agency paid out $536,420 for more than 53,000 tails that were turned in from April 1 through July 1. Of those tails, 48,951 were trapped and 4,715 were obtained from hunting.
The Nest Predator Bounty Program is part of Gov. Kristi Noem’s Second Century Initiative. The objective is to enhance pheasant and duck nesting success, while exposing outdoorsmen and women to trapping and reducing predator numbers.
