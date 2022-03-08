GF&P nixes petition for non-resident hound hunting

PIERRE — Non-resident hunters may not use hounds to hunt raccoons in South Dakota, the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks re-affirmed on Friday.
The decision came in response to a petition from Joshua Didier, who lives on the South Dakota-Wyoming border in Hulett, Wyo.
“I grew up in Belle Fourche,” Didier wrote to the commission. “A lot of us have family in both states. There isn’t much of a raccoon population in eastern Wyoming, yet they are overpopulated in Butte County. South Dakota residents are allowed to hunt in Wyoming for mountain lions, bobcats and raccoons, yet the law doesn’t reciprocate.”
Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann said that there is a historical reason for the prohibition against non-resident hunters using hounds for raccoon hunting. Trespassing, especially on smaller parcels of land, is a concern, along with nonresidents competing with residents for hunting opportunities. Additionally, Kirschenmann said if the price of fur pelts goes up, there could be more interest in raccoon hunting.
“There is certainly that concern of potential competition between residents using hounds and going after raccoons,” he said. “I don’t anticipate a lot of extra folks coming into the state, but if fur prices jump there could be more folks participating in that activity.”
However, Kirschenmann said with so many hypotheticals, and the lack of time to solicit input from statewide hunting organizations and residents, a public comment period for the proposal could be beneficial. He recommended that the commission approve the proposal in order to solicit that public comment.
The commission disagreed.
“I’m not saying I’m not open to this idea, but it seems like when we get drug into something where it is one person bringing a petition forward, we always run into trouble,” said Commissioner Jon Locken. “The petitioner has the whole state of Wyoming to run his hounds. It just seems like it’s going to cause other problems at this point in time. If they want to bring a group of people to explain what they’re doing, I would consider it. But at this point I have a negative opinion of it.”
Commissioner Julie Bartling agreed.
“I don’t know that this is something that as a commission we need to take widespread action on,” she said. “I think that when this population gets out of hand there are ways to take care of it without opening it up to something that is only going to benefit a few.”
