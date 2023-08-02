STURGIS — One of 16 automatic external defibrillator (AED) devices donated to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office as part of a $3.6 million grant by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust in 2019, helped save a life recently.
At about 10:30 a.m. July 10, Meade County Sheriff’s Deputy Jennifer Ness, Sturgis Police Department Sgts. Dylan Siscoe and Dylan Goetsch and Sturgis Police Officer Cody Holzer responded to a 911 call regarding a man’s heart that had stopped. The officers performed CPR and connected an AED device, which advised and delivered a shock that restarted the man’s heart. Sturgis Ambulance transported the man to Monument Health’s ER, where he fully recovered. “Since we’ve had these, we’ve had two people survive. The PD’s had one. They’ve got the same devices,” said Meade County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David McCarthy. “So in the last couple years, these have saved at least three people, that we know of. Prior to having these, we had nothing other than common CPR, so they’ve been a huge asset to us. All of our patrol cars have them, so it’s been a very good deal for us.”
George and Amal Clooney, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Meryl Streep are among the stars who have donated $1 million or more to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Fund to help struggling actors during the ongoing strike.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Instagram that he is separating from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Trudeau wrote in the post, “After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.” The pair have three children together -Xavier (15…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.