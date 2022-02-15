Body of 17-year-old homicide victim found on reservation

MANDERSON (AP) — The body of a 17-year-old homicide victim has been found on the Pine Ridge Reservation, according to tribal officials.
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said the remains of Shayna Youngman were found Friday north of Manderson.
A person of interest has been detained in the death investigation, according to authorities.
Youngman was last seen Feb. 3 at a residence in Fraggle Rock.
Officials don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the community, KELO-TV reported.
The tribe offered a $25,000 reward for information that would help find her.
