Johnson awarded honorary degree at BHSU

SPEARFISH — Johnnie Johnson, a 1970 graduate of Black Hills State University, was awarded an honorary doctorate last week at commencement.
Johnson, who has had a stellar career in agriculture, said he was an unlikely candidate for this prestigious designation when he first enrolled at BHSU.
“I struggled when I first went to college,” Johnson said as he accepted the award on May 8. He noted that encouragement from his mother and discovering his passion for business turned things around for him.
BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols noted that the honorary degree is the highest honor bestowed by the University and praised Johnson for his successes.
After accepting the degree, Johnson extended his congratulations to all the 2021 graduates and encouraged them to prepare for their journey and expect challenges. “If you do what you like to do. If you have a passion for what you do, you are likely to be successful,” Johnson said.
That’s exactly what happened with Johnson’s career. After fully embracing his business courses and turning his academic struggles into successes, he went on to a highly successful career starting in sales, moving through the management ranks quickly and then serving as a CEO of a Fortune 100 business where revenues grew to $40 billion in sales with a worldwide presence.
Johnson noted that BHSU prepared him well for his journey. He encouraged graduates to continue learning and most importantly to lead a balanced life. He expressed his sincere thanks to his wife for being on this journey with him. He also noted his appreciation for his family – children and grandchildren.
Johnson came to BHSU after graduating from high school. His entire career was dedicated to agriculture and he is noted for his leadership and his depth of experience that spans from the farm gate to the international arena.
Early in his career, Johnson worked as a production supervisor and as a livestock feed salesman. He then accepted a position as a feed consultant for the former Farmers Union Grain Terminal Association. Johnson quickly rose to leadership positions and through the ranks of GTA, progressing to the position of regional sales manager and, later, director of sales of GTA Feeds. In 1983 GTA merged with another company to form Harvest States Cooperatives and had the highest revenues among cooperatives in the Midwest. In 1989 Johnson was appointed to the position of vice president and general manager of GTA.
Johnson’s meteoric rise continued, when he was promoted to group vice president for the farm marketing and supply division and then CEO of Harvest States. Johnson’s background in marketing was beneficial to the company and Harvest States increased its growth under Johnson’s direction.
Cenex and Harvest States merged in 1998 and Johnson was named president and general manager. The two cooperatives had combined revenues of $8.8 billion. As president Johnson led the cooperative through continued periods of growth and expansion. Johnson continued to identify new opportunities for Cenex Harvest States, which was abbreviated to CHS in 2003. Revenue tripled at the nation’s largest cooperative during the decade when Johnson was in charge.
Johnson served on the boards of several companies and associations, including Ventura Foods, the National Cooperative Refinery Association, and Rooster.com, an online agricultural network. He retired in 2010 after 10 years as the president and CEO of CHS and an amazing career in management and leadership in agriculture.
