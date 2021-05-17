BHSU seeks to set students up for success

SPEARFISH — In a push make sure students are as prepared as possible for future careers, Black Hills State University (BHSU) is expanding its Student Success center and Career Development department.
The Student Success Center focuses on getting new students acclimated to their academic life at BHSU.
“Right now we’re working primarily with first and second year students,” said Kathleen Fitzgerald-Ellis, director of the center. “That’s our most vulnerable group of students.”
Fitzgerald-Ellis said student orientation takes place in the summer prior to the students starting classes, so it’s very important to provide them with a strong foundation of confidence that they’ve made the best choice for themselves in coming the BHSU.
“They’ve already been introduced to faculty, they already sort of have something that is helping them hang on to that decision to follow through and attend Black Hills State in the fall.
She said this summer the university would host its first full day orientation event for incoming students and parents.
“This will be a really fully fledged experience for them, getting tons of information, meeting other students, so we want it to be engaging so that when they leave orientation and they have that two or three months before they actually come back to school they feel like they’ve already met a couple people,” she said.
Fitzgerald-Ellis said close to 60% of students end up changing their majors at some point in their academic career, so the center first focuses on early academic advisement.
“They’re taking classes, they’re learning what their strengths are, what they’re actually interested in,” she said. “It’s often times not what they thought they’re were going to end up majoring in, so we really want to catch them and help them be thinking about those things and making those decisions and connecting them with resources that can help them figure that out.”
Another area Fitzgerald-Ellis said the center focuses on is disability services and testing center.
“We have a lot of students utilizing these services and they’re not always aware that maybe they need to use these services,” she said.
Fitzgerald-Ellis said professional advisers are vital for this service as they form a more intimate bond with each student and can identify through more casual conversation what areas the student may require additional support. The testing center is used to determine where the student may be struggling to apply the most appropriate course of assistance.
“That’s a service that we offer, really to the community,” Fitzgerald-Ellis said. “There are people outside of Black Hills State who come it to take certain exams at that testing center.”
The Student Success Center has also expanded its tutoring accessibility to a wider range of disciplines.
“Previously we really only had available a writing assistance center and a math assistance center,” Fitzgerald-Ellis said. “(We) started this past semester, …to offer some tutoring in business and natural sciences.”
The center also focuses on the well being of the students through its student success management system.
“Basically its kind of like and early alert system,” Fitzgerald-Ellis said. “A faculty member can put in a warning for a student.”
The program allows the faculty to alert the student’s advisor of any concerns they may have regarding that students’ wellbeing.
Another piece to BHSU’s efforts to send students out into the world as prepared as possible is the Career Development Program, coordinated by Andrea Bakeberg.
“Really all of the services and things that I do are kind of geared toward that end goal of getting students out into the workplace and ready to be successful when they get there,” Bakeberg explained.
The program helps students navigate the job search process by not only studying what employers are looking for, but also by focusing on the types of opportunities the students are looking for.
“Inclusion and diversity is something that students are looking at,” she said. “Over 50% of women and non-binary individuals won’t even consider an employer if they feel like there’s a lack of diversity, so it’s a significant issue for students.”
Bakeberg reviews resumes and cover letters, conducts mock interviews, and helps student’s research what types of jobs there are within the field of their majors to prepare them for their job search. She also said she arranges classroom visits with employers from the community to present to students some of the basic qualities they look for when hiring.
“Certainly I can present to students, and I’m happy to do so, and I do so pretty regularly but I think when students are like, ‘OK, this is a person that might actually be giving me a job when I graduate,’ they’re a little bit more excited,” she said.
Bakeberg also said she hopes to arrange on-site visits to bring students into workplaces in the future.
Bakeberg said she directs students to use an online job search resource called Handshake to post resumes and search on only for careers, but part and full time work while in school as well.
“It’s not like when students go out into “indeed” or “LinkedIn” which have some great job opportunities, but then are looking at positions that are asking for five-10 years of experience in the field,” she said.
Handshake is geared towards college students and recent grads, Bakeberg said, it allows students to search for all types of work and employers to seek out employees based on exact parameters they set themselves.
Priscilla Romkema, provost and vice president of academic affairs at BHSU said the Student Success and Career Development programs at BHSU are meant to not only help students, but also address the growing workforce needs in Spearfish.
“We want to work hand in glove with the business community, we just do,” she said addressing a group of employers during a Spearfish Economic Development Corporation event. “We want our students to have these opportunities and these two individuals are doing a great job in helping us do our part in preparing so that they’re ready for you.”
To learn more about the Student Success and Career Development programs at BHSU, contact Fitzgerald-Ellis by calling 642-6159, or emailing StudentSuccess@BHSU.edu, or contact Bakeberg by calling 642-6269, or emailing Careers@BHSU.edu.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.