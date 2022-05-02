Air Force preparing Ellsworth air show after 7-year hiatus

RAPID CITY (AP) — Military officials are preparing to put on an air show at Ellsworth Air Force Base for the first time in seven years.
The Ellsworth Air & Space Show is set for May 14-15.
The show will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the base north of Rapid City as well as the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid and the 75th birthday of the Air Force.
The show will feature a science booth and flyovers by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerial acrobatics team. COVID-19 forced officials to scuttle plans for the 2020 and 2021 shows. The base anticipates a record turnout of 60,000 people. The last airshow in 2015 saw a record 50,000 people.
