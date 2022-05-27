14-year-old Dell Rapids boy died of injuries in bike crash

DELL RAPIDS (AP) — A 14-year-old Dell Rapids boy has died of injuries he suffered when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike, sheriff’s officials said.
The crash happened Wednesday, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. The officer first on the scene began life-saving measures and the boy was initially taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died of his injuries.
Officials say the driver of the pickup was cooperative and the accident was still being investigated.
The Dell Rapids School District identified the boy as Zander Heathcote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.