1. What is hepatitis B?

Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. When the liver is inflamed or damaged, its function can be affected. Heavy alcohol use, toxins, some medications and certain medical conditions can cause hepatitis, but it is often caused by a virus. In the United States, the most common hepatitis viruses are hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Hepatitis B is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Some people with hepatitis B are sick for only a few weeks, but for others, the disease progresses to a serious, lifelong illness known as chronic hepatitis B.

