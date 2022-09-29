Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. When the liver is inflamed or damaged, its function can be affected. Heavy alcohol use, toxins, some medications and certain medical conditions can cause hepatitis, but it is often caused by a virus. In the United States, the most common hepatitis viruses are hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Hepatitis B is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Some people with hepatitis B are sick for only a few weeks, but for others, the disease progresses to a serious, lifelong illness known as chronic hepatitis B.
Acute hepatitis B is a short-term illness that occurs within the first six months after exposure to HBV. Some people with acute hepatitis B have no symptoms at all or only experience mild illness. For others, acute hepatitis B causes a more severe illness that requires hospitalization.
Some people, especially those infected in adulthood, are able to clear the virus from their bodies without treatment. For other people, acute hepatitis B leads to life-long infection known as chronic hepatitis B. Over time, chronic hepatitis B can cause serious health problems, including liver damage, cirrhosis, liver cancer and even death.
Age plays a role in whether hepatitis B will become chronic. The younger a person is when infected with HBV, the greater the chance of developing chronic infection. Approximately 9 out of 10 infants infected with hepatitis B develop a lifelong infection, whereas most adults and children older than six recover completely.
Hepatitis B is not usually spread through food or water, unlike hepatitis A. It is spread when blood, semen or other infected body fluid enters the body of someone who is not infected or has not been vaccinated.
If you are concerned that you might have been exposed to HBV, call your health care provider immediately. Infection can be prevented if you get the hepatitis B vaccine or a shot called “HBIG” (hepatitis B immune globulin) as soon as possible after exposure to the virus, ideally within 24 hours.
9. If I have been infected with the hepatitis B in the past, can I get it again?
No. If you have been infected with hepatitis B virus in the past, you can’t get infected again. However, some people, especially those infected during early childhood, remain infected for life because they never cleared the virus from their bodies. These people are considered to have chronic infection and are at risk for developing severe liver disease.
11. Who should get vaccinated against hepatitis B?
It is recommended that all infants, unvaccinated children and adolescents younger than 19 years of age, adults aged 19 through 59 years and adults aged 60 years and older with risk factors for hepatitis B should get vaccinated.
