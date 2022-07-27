SPEARFISH — Congress’ most recent approach to address wildlife diversity needs would provide significantly more money to help wildlife protection agencies develop a plan for protecting all species.
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which President Joe Biden has pledged to sign if it goes through Congress, would provide stable, federal match funds to state and tribal wildlife agencies. As it is currently drafted, the law would give the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks $17 million a year in federal match funds to help the department and its partners implement a wildlife action plan. The act would also provide funds for education, wildlife associated recreation, and law enforcement needs related to the state’s wildlife action plan.
Eileen Dowd Stukel, senior wildlife diversity biologist with the GF&P, told the commission that current funding comes from two 1937 acts passed to direct certain taxes on firearms and ammunition toward wildlife management and habitat protection for birds and mammals, with emphasis on game species, as well as sportfish.
“But the Game, Fish, and Parks has a stewardship responsibility for all fish and wildlife species,” Stukel said. “We’ve been working for decades to try and find a stable funding source to address the species that have been left behind.”
A “Band-Aid approach” to that, she said, has been an annual apportionment from Congress known as State and Tribal Wildlife Grants, which requires agencies to develop a 10-year wildlife action plan for fund eligibility. The grants usually give the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Department about $600,000 to $700,000 a year in federal matching funds, which are to be used to implement the wildlife action plan.
South Dakota’s next wildlife action plan, which identifies more than 100 species known as species of greatest conservation need, is due in October of 2025.
The new law, Stukel said, would provide a much more stable funding source to the tune of about $17 million a year in matching federal funds, for wildlife and habitat management. Additionally it would allow the department to include plant species in its action plan for funding.
“So this is a big deal, and it’s big money,” Stukel said.
As Congess debates the act, Stukel said her staff has already started work on a revision to the state’s wildlife action plan, to include plants that are species of greatest conservation need.
Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling said the bill is a “game changer” that has been in the works for more than five years.
“This is something we have been keeping our eyes and ears open on for quite some time now,” he said. “We are the closest we’ve ever been in the Congressional arena. We have one more hurdle to overcome. These dollars can be directly used on private land to enhance habitat. They can be directly used to help with law enforcement for greatest species of conservation need. They can be directly used for recreational opportunities for wildlife viewing within our parks system. There are a lot of boxes we can check, and a lot of enhancements in what we do with the department of Game, Fish, and Parks.”
Robling added that if the bill passes, South Dakota would not see the funds until 2023.
