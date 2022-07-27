SPEARFISH — Congress’ most recent approach to address wildlife diversity needs would provide significantly more money to help wildlife protection agencies develop a plan for protecting all species.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which President Joe Biden has pledged to sign if it goes through Congress, would provide stable, federal match funds to state and tribal wildlife agencies. As it is currently drafted, the law would give the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks $17 million a year in federal match funds to help the department and its partners implement a wildlife action plan. The act would also provide funds for education, wildlife associated recreation, and law enforcement needs related to the state’s wildlife action plan.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.