OPINION — Our democracy depends on the ability of the people who vote to have access to accurate information about our government, our leaders and current events that shape our state. Local newspapers are the most accurate and reliable source of information available to a community. The Black Hills Pioneer has earned the trust of our community by proven reliability in reporting the facts. No other news source in our community is equal to our local paper. I have a subscription to the BH Pioneer so that I can remain an informed citizen and read about events and people in Lawrence County. As the next legislative session begins, I know the residents of Lawrence County will continue to be updated as to important issues and decisions made in Pierre that will affect them and our state.
Rep Mary Fitzgerald
R- St. Onge
