RAPID CITY — People with sewing skills can help out by making two different cloth surgical masks. There are specific fabric and design requirements that must be followed. Specifications and patterns can be found here <https://sewmasks4cincy.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/N95FilterCoverTutorialv2-1.pdf> and here<https://monument.health/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Masks-for-Monument-Freer-03_26_2020_.pdf>.
Here are the drop-off locations for finished masks:
Spearfish Salvation Army, 320 Ryan Road, Spearfish, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Spearfish Library – drop off by appointment. Call 642-1330, Monday – Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule, 625 North 5th Street.
Deadwood, MS Mail, 140 Sherman St., beginning Wednesday, April 1. Hours will be 10 a.m. and Noon Monday through Friday.
The city of Sturgis will be taking donations of new masks at Sturgis City Hall, 1040 Harley-Davidson Way, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Thursday. They also will accept fabric and elastic to make the cloth masks. Call 605-347-4422 ext 207 if no one is at the door when you get there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.