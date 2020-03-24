STURGIS — Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer had a new job title Monday – election central chief sanitizing officer.
The election room adjacent the auditor’s office in the Erskine Building was the site of the rural ambulance tax district special election Monday. It had been moved to that location from the Sturgis Community Center theater lobby because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Schieffer was busy throughout the day policing voters to make sure not more than four were in the polling place at one time, wiping down surfaces, sanitizing pens used to mark ballots and cleaning off ballot sleeves as they were used.
“Every single one had to be sanitized before they were used again,” Schieffer said of the pens and sleeves.
She wore gloves and carried a spray bottle of a cleaning solution specifically secured by the county maintenance department to sanitize for the coronavirus.
Schieffer thanked the voters and the poll workers for their patience and due diligence concerning the precautions that needed to be taken.
“Everybody has been so gracious and so appreciative of the cleaning that is being done. We’re just thankful that we were still able to do the election today,” she said.
Once the polls closed, staff and volunteers still took precautions counting the ballots Monday night wearing protective gloves.
